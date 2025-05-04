Spring Bling
to
The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center 110 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia
West End Center
🌷 2025 Spring Bling is Almost Here! 🌷
Mark your calendars for Sunday, May 4, at 12:30 p.m. and join us at the elegant Hotel Roanoke for an afternoon to remember!
This year’s Spring Bling will feature:
✨ A delightful brunch
✨ A stunning fashion show spotlighting West End Center students in styles from local boutiques
✨ An exciting silent auction with incredible items up for grabs
✨ All proceeds support the West End Center, empowering our youth and strengthening our community.
TICKET INFORMATION:
🎟️Individual Ticket: $85
🎟️Full Table (10 tickets): $800
Each guest receives one (1) complimentary drink ticket (21+) and one (1) door prize ticket upon entry. Want to increase your chances? Additional door prize tickets will be available for purchase online or at the check-in table.
Please note: Golden Tickets for the Osterhaus Cow painting are sold separately.