🌷 2025 Spring Bling is Almost Here! 🌷

Mark your calendars for Sunday, May 4, at 12:30 p.m. and join us at the elegant Hotel Roanoke for an afternoon to remember!

This year’s Spring Bling will feature:

✨ A delightful brunch

✨ A stunning fashion show spotlighting West End Center students in styles from local boutiques

✨ An exciting silent auction with incredible items up for grabs

✨ All proceeds support the West End Center, empowering our youth and strengthening our community.

TICKET INFORMATION:

🎟️Individual Ticket: $85

🎟️Full Table (10 tickets): $800

Each guest receives one (1) complimentary drink ticket (21+) and one (1) door prize ticket upon entry. Want to increase your chances? Additional door prize tickets will be available for purchase online or at the check-in table.

Please note: Golden Tickets for the Osterhaus Cow painting are sold separately.

