Spring Bling 2026
The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center 110 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia
Courtesy West End Center
2026 Spring Bling is Almost Here!
Mark your calendars for Sunday, May 3, at 12:30 PM and join us at the elegant Hotel Roanoke for an afternoon to remember!
This year’s Spring Bling will feature:
- A delightful brunch
- A stunning fashion show spotlighting West End Center students in styles from local boutiques
- An exciting silent auction with incredible items up for grabs
- All proceeds support the West End Center, empowering our youth and strengthening our community.
TICKET INFORMATION:
- Individual Ticket: $85
- Full Table (10 tickets): $800
- Osterhaus Cow Painting Golden Raffle Ticket: $20/each
Each guest receives one (1) complimentary drink ticket (21+).
Please Note: Golden Raffle Tickets for the Osterhaus Cow Painting are sold separately. You do not need to be present to win (but it would be more exciting if you were!). Drawing will take place at the Spring Bling event on May 3, 2026.