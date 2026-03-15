Spring Bling 2026

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2026 Spring Bling is Almost Here!

Mark your calendars for Sunday, May 3, at 12:30 PM and join us at the elegant Hotel Roanoke for an afternoon to remember!

This year’s Spring Bling will feature:

A delightful brunch

A stunning fashion show spotlighting West End Center students in styles from local boutiques

An exciting silent auction with incredible items up for grabs

All proceeds support the West End Center, empowering our youth and strengthening our community.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Individual Ticket: $85

Full Table (10 tickets): $800

Osterhaus Cow Painting Golden Raffle Ticket: $20/each

Purchase Tickets

Each guest receives one (1) complimentary drink ticket (21+).

Please Note: Golden Raffle Tickets for the Osterhaus Cow Painting are sold separately. You do not need to be present to win (but it would be more exciting if you were!). Drawing will take place at the Spring Bling event on May 3, 2026.