The Friends of the Roanoke County Public Library will host its semi-annual Spring Book Sale from Saturday, April 27 - Thursday, May 2. Half Price Day: Wednesday, May 1. Box Day: Thursday, May 2. The sale will be open during the normal operating hours of the library.

The book sale will have thousands of fiction and non-fiction books, children's books, videos, DVDs, and audiobooks on sale at incredibly low prices.

The Friends, which sponsors the book sale, is a non-profit, membership-based organization dedicated to building a strong library system in Roanoke County. Annually, a single membership is $15, and a family membership is $20. Benefits include early admission into the spring and fall book sales; a membership meeting and dinner at the Spring Book Sale; and discounts or first choice for tickets to Friends-sponsored events. For more information, call (540) 772-7507.

Interested in volunteering? Email the Friends of the Library at fol.roanokecounty@gmail.com.

The Friends Book Sale is the Library’s main fundraiser. All proceeds benefit the Roanoke County Public Library. South County Library is located at 6303 Merriman Road, in Roanoke.