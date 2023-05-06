Spring Craft and Vendor Show
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Come out and get your Spring wreaths and home decorations while shopping 244 GREAT vendors under ONE ROOF at the 8th Annual Spring Craft & Vendor Show! We will be partnering with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast this year! Come and eat pancakes before or after you shop!
Empty 10x10 booths are $125. 8’table and two chairs are available for $25 and power if needed is $50.
YOU WONT WANT TO MISS THIS GREAT ANNUAL SHOW THAT'S GROWING EVERY YEAR!!! As always, FREE ADMISSION AND PARKING for the Craft Show!
NO REFUNDS FOR ANY REASON!