Spring/Easter Resin Craft Event

Well Hung Vineyard 402 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Welcome to our NEW!! Faux Stained Glass Easter Themed Suncatchers event! Join us on Fri Apr 11 2025 at 6:00 PM at Well Hung Vineyard -Downtown for a fun and creative evening. Get ready to unleash your inner artist and create beautiful Easter-themed suncatchers with RESIN that will brighten any room. No experience necessary, just come ready to have a great time! Grab your friends and make it a night to remember. See you there! Ticket price includes a choice of wooden frames, resin, glass chips and frit, instruction and more!

Please arrive at 5:30 p.m. to reserve your seats and to order food and refreshments. We will begin promptly at 6 p.m.

Info

Crafts, Home & Garden, Parties & Clubs
5403149157
