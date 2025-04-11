Spring/Easter Resin Craft Event

× Expand Let's Party Creatively and flyer created on Canva New!! Resin Faux Stained Glass - 1 Faux Stained Glass with Resin for Spring

Welcome to our NEW!! Faux Stained Glass Easter Themed Suncatchers event! Join us on Fri Apr 11 2025 at 6:00 PM at Well Hung Vineyard -Downtown for a fun and creative evening. Get ready to unleash your inner artist and create beautiful Easter-themed suncatchers with RESIN that will brighten any room. No experience necessary, just come ready to have a great time! Grab your friends and make it a night to remember. See you there! Ticket price includes a choice of wooden frames, resin, glass chips and frit, instruction and more!

Please arrive at 5:30 p.m. to reserve your seats and to order food and refreshments. We will begin promptly at 6 p.m.