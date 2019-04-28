Spring Family Festival

CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153

Join us at CommUNITY Church in Salem after worship service for our Spring Family Festival! There will be an ice cream truck onsite along with Dave's Moonwalk inflatables and free face-painting.

Info

CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Religion & Spirituality
540-293-4595
please enable javascript to view
