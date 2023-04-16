Spring Family Festival
to
CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
×
CommUNITY Church
Spring Family Festival
Spring Family Festival Sunday, April 16th 12:15-3PM featuring:
-Music & Games
-Bouncy House with Slide
-Face painting
-Potluck meal after worship service (Meat and Drink provided)
Fun for the whole family!!! This is a great opportunity to invite a friend to church for Fun, Food, and Fellowship! Or a great day to visit CommUNITY Church for the first time!
Info
CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Religion & Spirituality