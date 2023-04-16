Spring Family Festival

to

CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153

Spring Family Festival Sunday, April 16th 12:15-3PM featuring:

-Music & Games

-Bouncy House with Slide

-Face painting

-Potluck meal after worship service (Meat and Drink provided)

Fun for the whole family!!! This is a great opportunity to invite a friend to church for Fun, Food, and Fellowship! Or a great day to visit CommUNITY Church for the first time!

Info

CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Religion & Spirituality
540-293-4595
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Spring Family Festival - 2023-04-16 12:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Family Festival - 2023-04-16 12:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Family Festival - 2023-04-16 12:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Family Festival - 2023-04-16 12:15:00 ical