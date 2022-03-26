Spring Fling at MMZoo

Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia

Spring is in the air!  Come up to Mill Mountain Zoo to celebrate the beginning of spring with activities related to gardening, birding and other fun things to get you thinking about springtime!  Enjoy spring themed crafts and of course see our great collection of animal residents.  All of the activities are included with regular zoo admission!

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
343-3241
