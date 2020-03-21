Spring Fling
Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia
Spring is in the air! Come up to Mill Mountain Zoo to celebrate the beginning of spring with activities related to gardening, birding and other fun things to get you thinking about springtime! Enjoy spring themed crafts, get your face painted and of course see our great collection of animal residents. All of the activities are included with regular zoo admission!
