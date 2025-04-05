× Expand Courtesy of Salem Civic Center

Each year the Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association recruits a wide range of exhibitors to cover all aspects of outdoor and indoor living: builders, re-modelers, roofers, insurance companies, real-estate agents, cleaning supplies, designers, landscapers and SO MUCH MORE.

Entering the 53rd year, we are the longest running home and lifestyle show in the Roanoke region. This show helps connect locals with an array of businesses all-at-once while providing new features for a new experience each year.

The annual Home Show is not only the longest running home and lifestyle show in the Roanoke region - it is additionally the only locally operated home and lifestyle show in the Roanoke Valley. The 2025 Spring Home Show is an opportunity to highlight our regional home builders, renovation experts, and lifestyle companies. With an audience of both men and women spanning multiple generations across six different counties in the Roanoke/SW Virginia Region, this event guarantees to provide marketing opportunities to get incredible business exposure.

This event not only brands local businesses and creates a fun time but also supports the next generation through hosting our Silent Auction. The auction features gift cards to local restaurants and businesses, home accessories, and custom, handmade items from our regional trade schools. All proceeds from the Silent Auction are donated to regional trade schools to support their programs.

For more information on the Spring Home Show, please contact the Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association at (540) 389-7135 or email the executive officer at alowman@rrhba.com

The Kid Zone will be returning for the 2025 show! No need to leave the kiddos at home, the Spring Home Show will be having an area full of fun just for the young-in's!