Spring Mini-Camp: March 24-26

× Expand TMA Marketing A student holding up two pieces of artwork

Let your child’s creativity bloom by enrolling them in the Taubman’s first-ever Spring Mini-Camp!

Participants will explore a variety of art materials, enjoy guided tours in the galleries, get creative in Art Venture, and make new friends along the way.

Let’s welcome warmer weather together with fun projects that will spark new ideas and inspire your young artist!

This 3-day mini-camp runs from 9:30 am-12:30 pm each day.

Space is limited – sign up to reserve your child’s spot today! Your registration fee includes all three days of camp.

Ages 5-10 years | Registration required

Members $120 | General Public $150