Spring Run Swim Club - "JAWS" After Dark

Spring Run Swim Club 6328 Ran Lynn Dr , Roanoke, Virginia 24018
"JAWS" After Dark presented by Dave's Moonwalks and More at Spring Run Swim Club
Discovery's Shark Week is coming, so grab some popcorn and lounge by the big screen while we show "JAWS" presented by Dave's Moon Walks & More (https://www.davesmoonwalks.com/).
Members: $3 per person ($15 member family max)
Non-Members: $5 per person (no max)
This event is open to the public! Please be aware "JAWS" may not be suitable for younger viewers.
