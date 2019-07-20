Spring Run Swim Club - "JAWS" After Dark

Spring Run Swim Club 6328 Ran Lynn Dr , Roanoke, Virginia 24018

Discovery's Shark Week is coming, so grab some popcorn and lounge by the big screen while we show "JAWS" presented by Dave's Moon Walks & More (https://www.davesmoonwalks.com/).

Members: $3 per person ($15 member family max)

Non-Members: $5 per person (no max)

This event is open to the public! Please be aware "JAWS" may not be suitable for younger viewers.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/636799676800062/

Learn more about Spring Run Swim Club: https://springrunswimclub.com

Info

Film, Kids & Family, Outdoor
