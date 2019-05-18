Spring Run Swim Club - Open House
Spring Run Swim Club 6328 Ran Lynn Dr , Roanoke, Virginia 24018
Spring Run Swim Club
Open house Saturday, May 18th at 3pm
Come hang out with us at Spring Run Swim Club!
New and prospective members:
- Get a tour of the grounds and facilities.
- Go over sign-in and what to expect when you visit.
- Ask any questions!
EVERYONE:
- Play some lawn games and run around.
- Bring your own food and have a picnic at our pavilion.
- Meet up with friends, and make some new ones!
Event is free and open to the public!
Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/events/2014556888839435/.
Note: pool will not yet be open for swimming; you'll have to wait until May 25th to jump in!