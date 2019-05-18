× Expand Spring Run Swim Club Open house Saturday, May 18th at 3pm

Come hang out with us at Spring Run Swim Club!

New and prospective members:

- Get a tour of the grounds and facilities.

- Go over sign-in and what to expect when you visit.

- Ask any questions!

EVERYONE:

- Play some lawn games and run around.

- Bring your own food and have a picnic at our pavilion.

- Meet up with friends, and make some new ones!

Event is free and open to the public!

Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/events/2014556888839435/.

Note: pool will not yet be open for swimming; you'll have to wait until May 25th to jump in!