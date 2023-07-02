Spring Valley Farm's All-American Festival & Fireworks
to
Spring Valley Farm 1191 Horseshoe Bend Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24121
×
Spring Valley Farm
Spring Valley Farms All-American Festival & Fireworks, Sunday, July 2. 4-10pm
Spring Valley Farm’s All-American Festival & Fireworks, Sunday July 2nd, 4-10pm, FREE event. Will feature over 19 different food trucks and food vendors from the region including Donnie D’s Bagels, Salty Lobster, Upper Crust Pizza, Blue Cow Ice Cream, Duck Donuts and more! Live music, craft vendors, inflatables and fun for the kids. Free parking at admission.
Info
Spring Valley Farm 1191 Horseshoe Bend Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24121
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink