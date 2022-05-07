Spring Vendor and Craft Show

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Special Events Center

WE ARE ACCEPTING CRAFTERS & VENDORS NOW!!

Come out and shop 244 great vendors at this years Annual Spring Craft & Vendor Show! Start shopping for Spring wreaths, welcome signs for your porch or grab that unique Mothers Day gift!

As always FREE ADMISSION and FREE PARKING!!

For vendor information please click on the link attached.

https://facebook.com/events/s/annual-spring-craft-vendor-sho/451103376617338/

Festivals & Fairs
