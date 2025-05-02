Spring Wreath & Door Decor Create & sip

× Expand Let’s Party Creatively; flyer created using Canva OR - 1 Spring Decor - Create & Sip at Stoney Brook Vineyards

Overview

Unleash your inner creativity at Stoney Brook Vineyards on May 2, 2025, from 6:00-8:00 pm!

Join us for a fun Crafting & Sip event where you’ll create your choice of Door Decor - a Seed Packet Gardening Wreath or a Spring Umbrella; all while sipping on delicious wine and enjoying the breathtaking views of Botetourt, VA. 🍷🎨

This event is family-friendly, all supplies are provided & tickets must be purchased in advance.

Stoney Brook Vineyards is the perfect spot for all kinds of gatherings! Whether you’re enjoying a glass of wine in our cozy indoor tasting room or relaxing by the fireplace in their spacious gathering room, they've got you covered. Our outdoor covered patio is perfect for enjoying the fresh air, and they have heaters to keep you warm if needed.

Stoney Brook Vineyards is a family-friendly venue, so feel free to bring the little ones – and don’t forget, your leashed, friendly pups are always welcome too! 🐶

Stoney Brook Vineyard offers snacks like chips, non-alcoholic drinks, and cheese & cracker boxes, but you’re also welcome to bring your own food. Food Trucks are sometimes available. And if you’re looking for a wedding venue nearby, they have that too! (Just a heads-up, dogs are only allowed on the Sipping Porch and farm areas.)

Family Friendly and Advance Tickets Required. Let us know how many are in your party and we will reserve your seats.