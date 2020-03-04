Squirrel Nut Zippers and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Squirrel Nut Zippers is an American jazz band formed in 1993 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, by James "Jimbo" Mathus(vocals and guitar), Tom Maxwell (vocals and guitar), Katharine Whalen (vocals, banjo, ukulele), Chris Phillips (drums), Don Raleigh (bass guitar), and Ken Mosher. The band's music is a fusion of Delta blues, gypsy jazz, 1930s–era swing, klezmer, and other styles.