Squirrel Nut Zippers Bring Christmas Caravan Tour to Jefferson Center

× Expand Ty Helbach “An Evening with the Squirrel Nut Zippers Christmas Caravan Tour” will Present a Whimsical Wintertime Journey Through Jazz, Swing, and Holiday Cheer

Beloved genre-bending jazz ensemble Squirrel Nut Zippers have announced that they are bringing their legendary Christmas Caravan Tour back for the 2025 holiday season! With a festive blend of holiday classics, original seasonal fare, and the band’s signature fusion of early American jazz, swing, and vaudeville, this annual fan-favorite tour promises to, once again, spread yuletide joy across the country.

Hitting the Jefferson Center on December 7, the 2025 “An Evening with the Squirrel Nut Zippers Christmas Caravan Tour” will hit theaters, concert halls, and historic venues nationwide, transforming each stop into a rollicking holiday revue steeped in old-time flair and infectious energy.

Launched in the late '90s, the Christmas Caravan album and tour became a hallmark of the band’s eclectic career, with the record selling a quarter of a million copies and reaching #12 on the Billboard Holiday Albums chart. The 2025 routing will feature a mix of time-honored Zippers originals like “A Johnny Ace Christmas” and “I’m Coming Home for Christmas,” reimagined carols, and lively holiday storytelling—all performed with the theatricality and musical craftsmanship that fans have come to expect.

Jimbo Mathus, bandleader and co-founder, said, “The Christmas Caravan isn’t just a concert—it’s a full-on holiday escape, a snowy street corner under the gaslights of a 1920s New Orleans night. We’re thrilled to keep this tradition alive and evolving.”

Fans can expect dazzling costumes, vintage visuals, and a multi-instrumental lineup of world-class musicians who bring the holiday spirit to life in a way only the Zippers can.