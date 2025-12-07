Squirrel Nut Zippers Christmas Caravan

× Expand Courtesy Jefferson Center

The Squirrel Nut Zippers bring their joyous, raucous Christmas Caravan Tour back again performing all of the hits from Holidays past. From heartwarming ballads to boisterous dance tunes, the band conjures an atmosphere nestled somewhere between the wondrous lights of Christmas and the backroom din of a speakeasy. This show is a must-see for any true music lover.

The Christmas Caravan show features holiday hits and classics, selections from the Squirrel Nut Zipper’s holiday album Christmas Caravan, and the finest new and old Squirrel Nut Zippers catalog music. Inspired by 1920s jazz, klezmer and old-time music, SNZ’s endlessly curious and innovative leader Jimbo Mathus has concocted a show truly unique and original. This unique blend is on full display with the Christmas Caravan show, which has increasingly grown in popularity, selling out venues throughout the United States.

“There is of course jazz of various stripes (mainly pre-WWII varieties) on this deliciously wide- ranging night of entertainment, but there’s so much more: sounds, identifiable and not, emanating from mysterious times and places, not the least of which is New Orleans, their home base, a land that, forever and still, has a mind of its own.” – Relix

Doors - 7:00 p.m. | Show - 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Bronze - $41 | Silver - $46 | Gold - $51 | Platinum - $56 | Premium Loge - $66

*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket

GET TICKETS