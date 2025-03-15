× Expand Martin's Downtown

Feeling lucky? Then come join us on March 15th for our annual St Pat's Street Party! This years party features TWO stages and ELEVEN bands featuring Cowboy Mouth, Wilson Springs Hotel, Ranford Almond, Captain Midnight, Empty Bottles, Phat Anchovies, Jared Stout Band Trio, Eric Wayne Band, Virginia Electric, Mountain Walrus, and Chad Nickell & The Loose Change! We will also have Irish themed food and drinks to keep you festive while eating! Grab your advanced tickets now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/martins-st-pats-street-party-2025-tickets-1104833920999?aff=oddtdtcreator!