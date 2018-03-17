St Patty's Picnic at Hickory Hill Vineyards

The cure for your spring fever? A St Patty's Day picnic with award winning wine in our scenic picnic area over-looking the vineyard. Feel free to bring your own picnic, or create your own picnic in a bag from our selection of Boar's Head® cheese and meat. In the spirit of St. Patty's Day, wear green! The corn hole game will be setup as well as the ladder golf for an afternoon of shaking off the winter blues.