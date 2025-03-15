St. Patrick’s Day Murder Mystery at the Historic Fishburn Manor, 3/15/25, 2PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery for a St. Patrick's Day Whodunnit at The Historic Fishburn Mansion! Get ready for an interactive murder mystery event filled with shamrocks, intrigue, and plenty of laughs! You’ll jump into a character role, solve clues, and interrogate suspects to uncover the truth. This event promises an unforgettable afternoon of sleuthing, storytelling, and festive fun. Tickets are $45 per person and include St. Patrick's Day-themed snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Feel free to bring your own food into the venue. This is a BYOB Event, so bring your favorite drink to enjoy while solving the mystery!

Character roles will be given upon arrival at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend. Tickets are non-refundable. This adult-only event (18+) is designed to bring out your inner detective! Dress for the occasion. St. Patrick’s Day costumes or festive green attire are highly recommended to get into the spirit of the event. Whether you’re a leprechaun or simply sporting shamrocks, creativity is encouraged!

For Tickets:

https://secure.rec1.com/VA/roanoke-va/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTM0Mzk4Nzg%3D