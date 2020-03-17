St. Patrick's Day Murder Mystery at Parkway Brewing Co. 3/17/20, 5:30-8:00 PM

Parkway Brewing Company 739 Kessler Mill Rd 739 Kessler Mill Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24153

An interactive murder mystery event from Jump into Mystery where you will ask questions, solve clues, and buy or sell information using fake money! You will laugh, talk, eat and drink! In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills.

The ticket price is $30 (plus small Eventbrite fee)! Food is available for purchase at the Wake & Bacon Food Truck and you can purchase your first beer for a penny! All participants are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early if ordering food.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-patricks-day-murder-mystery-night-at-parkway-brewing-company-tickets-95108601387

