St. Patrick's Day VIRTUAL Murder Mystery – 3/11/22, 8pm ET

Wear your green and join us on Friday 3/11/22 at 8pm ET for a St. Patrick's Day themed Virtual Murder Mystery! Whodunnit? Everyone is a suspect and will get a character role ahead of time! This is an interactive virtual murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Everyone that purchases a ticket will get a character role ahead of time. Everyone purchasing a ticket will need access to Zoom to play. Tickets are available at the early bird rate of $15 per person through 2/20/22 and will then be $20 per person. **This is a repeat of our virtual public event from 3/13/21.

For tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/virtual