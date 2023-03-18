St. Patty's Murder Mystery- Beliveau Farm Winery

× Expand Jump Into Mystery, LLC Beliveau Farm Winery 3-18-23 - 1 Jump Into Mystery, LLC

Join us at Beliveau Farm Winery on Saturday March 18, 2023 from 1:00-4:00 PM for a St. Patty's Themed Murder Mystery! This is an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $35 per person. Food and wine will be available for purchase throughout the event, but are not included in the ticket. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 12:30 and 12:45 pm, as the game will start promptly at 1:00 pm. Wear your green for St. Patty's and join us!