St. Patty's Murder Mystery at Stoney Brook Vineyards

× Expand Jump Into Mystery, LLC Murder Mystery - 1 Jump Into Mystery, LLC

Join Jump into Mystery on Thursday 3/16/23 at 6pm for a St. Patty's themed whodunnit at Stoney Brook Vineyards. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $35 per person. You are welcome to bring your own food. Wine, cheese, and crackers will be available for purchase. This event will be indoors, in the new tasting room. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend and tickets are non-refundable. This is an adults only event and will last from 6pm until 9pm. Please arrive between 5:30 and 5:45 to check in and grab a beverage, as the game will start at 6. Wearing your St. Patty's green is encouraged!