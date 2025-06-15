Stained Glass Suncatcher
to
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
×
TMA Marketing
Artisan painting with stained glass paints on a glass.
Stained glass butterfly painting
Let the Sun Shine In! Createbeautiful stained glass suncatchers. It is easier than you think to create a stained glass look with glass paints. No experience required in glass painting. Just your imagination and love of color.
Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts