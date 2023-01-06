Stampede Championship Rodeo

× Expand Salem Civic Center

For 55 years, the Salem Championship Stampede Rodeo brings the perfect mix of sporting event and family entertainment. When the 2023 edition of the rodeo rides back into Salem, fans can expect more of the same non-stop excitement they have come to love.

Professional cowboys and cowgirls, many from the Virginia area, will be competing in rodeo’s most popular events, sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Association. The IPRA competition features bull riding, bronc busting, and barrel racing, and it is not unusual to have contestants from across the United States and Canada, including current or former world champions, utilizing this event as a final tune-up for the International Finals Rodeo.

The crowd-pleasing Boot Barn mutton busting is returning in 2023. Young cowpokes ages 5 - 7, who weigh 50 pounds or less, can register prior to each performance and see how far they can ride a sheep!

Friday, January 6, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 8, at 2 p.m.

Friday Tickets - $20

CLICK HERE FOR FRIDAY NIGHT TICKETS

Saturday & Sunday Tickets - $22, $25 & $30

CLICK HERE FOR SATURDAY NIGHT TICKETS

CLICK HERE FOR SUNDAY AFTERNOON TICKETS