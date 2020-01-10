Stampede Championship Rodeo

Enjoy the fast-paced rodeo action featuring bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, barrel racing, mutton busting and much more. This is a great opportunity to bring the family out and see a top notch rodeo!

This event has been voted the #1 MOST FUN THING THAT'S HAPPENED IN SALEM by the readers of The Roanoke Times, and with all of the down-home, fast-paced rodeo action, it's easy to see why!