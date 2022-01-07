Stampede Championship Rodeo

Enjoy the fast-paced rodeo action featuring bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, barrel racing, mutton busting and much more. This is a great opportunity to bring the family out and see a top notch rodeo!

This event has been voted the #1 MOST FUN THING THAT'S HAPPENED IN SALEM by the readers of The Roanoke Times, and with all of the down-home, fast-paced rodeo action, it's easy to see why!

Have your kids ever dreamed of climbing into the bucking chute and being a bull rider? 10 kids per performance, ages 5-7 that are under 50 lbs, will be able to do just that as they climb on the back of a sheep and come out of the chute to see if they can hang on much like many of the greatest bull riders began. Mutton Busting will take place each night of the rodeo. Registration will be on the arena floor prior to each nights activites. Remember to bring proof of insurance with you to registration.

Reserved Seat Admission:

Friday, January 7th at 7:30 pm - ALL seats $20.00

Saturday, January 8th at 7:30 pm - $22.00, $25.00, and $30.00

Sunday, January 9th at 2:00 pm - $22.00, $25.00, and $30.00

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday - Friday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm) or online, anytime at www.Ticketmaster.com. All ticket purchases are final, no refunds or exchanges.