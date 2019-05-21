Standing Strong: Planned Parenthood's Roanoke Spring Luncheon
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Tuesday Agency
This year's keynote speaker, Amber Tamblyn, is passionate in her fight for women's rights as an unrelenting voice in the Time's Up and #MeToo movements. Throughout her acting career, she has been nominated for an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and an Independent Spirit award. As an author, she has written several powerful New York Times op-eds and has emerged as a bold, outspoken, and respected advocate for women's rights. In her just-released book, Era of Ignition, she addresses gender inequality and the judgment paradigm, misogyny and discrimination, trauma and the veiled complexities of consent, white feminism and pay parity, reproductive rights, and sexual assault.
We invite you to join us for the eighth annual Standing Strong Planned Parenthood Spring Luncheon in Roanoke. This year we welcome acclaimed author, film director, actor, and activist, Amber Tamblyn, as our keynote speaker. Each ticket and sponsorship purchased supports the important work and mission of Planned Parenthood.