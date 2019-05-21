Standing Strong: Planned Parenthood's Roanoke Spring Luncheon

×

This year's keynote speaker, Amber Tamblyn, is passionate in her fight for women's rights as an unrelenting voice in the Time's Up and #MeToo movements. Throughout her acting career, she has been nominated for an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and an Independent Spirit award. As an author, she has written several powerful New York Times op-eds and has emerged as a bold, outspoken, and respected advocate for women's rights. In her just-released book, Era of Ignition, she addresses gender inequality and the judgment paradigm, misogyny and discrimination, trauma and the veiled complexities of consent, white feminism and pay parity, reproductive rights, and sexual assault.