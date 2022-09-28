× Expand Clark Ruhland Easton Corbin at Salem Star B-Q!

Country music hitmaker Easton Corbin is coming to Salem to headline the 2022 Star-B-Q concert this fall. The Stone Country Records recording artist will be joined by Pat Pollifrone at the Salem Farmers Market on Wednesday night, September 28.

The Florida native hit Nashville like a lightning bolt when the first two records of his career skyrocketed to the top of the country charts. The highly acclaimed “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It” went to Number 1 in 2009 and 2010 and in the last 12 years he has amassed a total of seven Top 10 singles, including the platinum single “Lovin’ You Is Fun". Corbin also has earned three American Country Awards, and in 2010, he was named Billboard’s Top New Country Artist.

While many of today’s country artists lean toward a more contemporary sound, Corbin always has managed to stay attached to the traditional roots he was exposed to as a youngster and keep those alive in his music.

“I do love traditional country music,” he says. “That sound is what drew me to country music as a genre. One of my very first records was a Merle Haggard album when I was a kid. The way he delivered a song, the emotion in his songwriting and in his voice, he was just the whole package."

Corbin will join a stout list of performers who have played Star-B-Q in past years including; Clint Black, Billy Currington, Montgomery Gentry, Lauran Alaina, John Rich and Jordan Davis.

THE PARTICULARS:

DATE: SEPTEMBER 28

TIME: 5 P.M. – 8:30 P.M.

GATES OPEN: 5 P.M.

MUSIC STARTS: 6 P.M.

LOCATION: Salem Farmers Market – Corner of Main & Broad Streets

TICKETS: $8 in advance, $12 the day of show and Kids 10 and under are free

SPONSORS: Northwest Ace Hardware, 94.9 Star Country, Pepsi, Comfort Suites, P.A. Short

Proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of Salem. Tickets now on sale, online at Brown Paper Ticket or at the Salem Parks & Recreation Main Office, 620 Florida Street.