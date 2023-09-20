Star B-Q
to
Salem Farmers Market Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
City of Salem
Star B-Q 2023
The 16th Annual Star B-Q is Salem's very own country, BBQ concert. The event features barbecue restaurants from around the valley while you listen to some of Country Music's top talent. Beer will be for sale from P.A. Short.
Headliner: Dalton Dover
Opener: Travis Reigh
Charity: Rotary Club of Salem
Cost: $12 Day of Tickets and $10 in advance. Kids under the age of 10 are Free.
Tickets: Brown Paper Tickets online or can be purchased at the Parks & Recreation Main Office
Date: Wednesday, September 20
Food Trucks: Bootleg BBQ, Rocky Mount Smokehouse, The Tailgate, Kettle Cooker Express
Location: Salem Farmers Market
Time: 5:00 to 8:30 pm
Sponsors: Northwest Ace Hardware, 94.9 Star Country, Comfort Suites of Salem, Pepsi