The 16th Annual Star B-Q is Salem's very own country, BBQ concert. The event features barbecue restaurants from around the valley while you listen to some of Country Music's top talent. Beer will be for sale from P.A. Short.

Headliner: Dalton Dover

Opener: Travis Reigh

Charity: Rotary Club of Salem

Cost: $12 Day of Tickets and $10 in advance. Kids under the age of 10 are Free.

Tickets: Brown Paper Tickets online or can be purchased at the Parks & Recreation Main Office

Date: Wednesday, September 20

Food Trucks: Bootleg BBQ, Rocky Mount Smokehouse, The Tailgate, Kettle Cooker Express

Location: Salem Farmers Market

Time: 5:00 to 8:30 pm

Sponsors: Northwest Ace Hardware, 94.9 Star Country, Comfort Suites of Salem, Pepsi