× Expand Clark Ruhland Salem Star B-Q

John Morgan is headed to Salem to headline the 2024 Star-B-Q concert at the Salem Farmers Market on Wednesday, September 18. Morgan is the latest rising-star to play the annual fall concert that has featured the likes of Clint Black, Billy Currington, Lauren Alaina, Montgomery Gentry, and Jordan Davis in past years.

Morgan grew up in the tiny town of Sylva, North Carolina in the Smoky Mountains. He cut his teeth on bluegrass and developed a guitar style fused from two of his heroes – bluegrass legend Tony Rice and pop superstar John Mayer.

And while his guitar skills are incredible, it is his songwriting ability that has helped him get established in Nashville. He has written songs for Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch and Thomas Rhett. Plus, superstar Jason Aldean has recorded 16 of his songs, including 2 that reached number one on the charts.

Morgan is now a part of Aldean’s “Night Train Records”, and he is beginning to make a name for himself as a solo artist. He has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and opened on tour for Aldean and Riley Green. His first release, the critically acclaimed “Friends Like That” EP, has helped him gain a huge following in a very short time.

He will be joined in Salem by fan favorite Pat Pollifrone who graduated from Salem High School in 2008 and was a defensive star of the Spartans football team. He began taking music seriously once he formed a band during his time at Marshall University, and he always enjoys performing for the hometown crowd.

The 17th Annual Star B-Q is Salem's very own country, BBQ concert. The event features barbecue restaurants from around the valley while you listen to some of Country Music's top talent. Beer and wine will be for sale from P.A. Short.

Headliner: John Morgan

Opener: Pat Pollifrone

Charity: Rotary Club of Salem

Cost: $12 Day of Tickets and $10 in advance. Kids under the age of 10 are Free.

Tickets: can be purchased online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6385167 at the Parks & Recreation Main Office (620 Florida St.)

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Food Trucks: Bootleg BBQ, Rocky Mount Smokehouse, The Tailgate, Kettle Cooker Express

Location: Salem Farmers Market

Time: 5:00 to 8:30 pm

Sponsors: NW Ace Hardware, Star Country 94.9, Comfort Suites Salem, and Pepsi