× Expand Matt Stell Headliner Matt Stell

Our annual Star-B-Q Bash is back on WEDNESDAY, August 28th, 2019 at the Salem Farmer's Market beginning at 5:00 PM

TICKETS CAN BE PURCHASED HERE: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4305164

With special guest Eric Gress and headliner Matt Stell

- Known for his hit single "Pray for You" and others

- For more about Matt see here: https://salemva.gov/News/ArtMID/519/ArticleID/1602/Star-B-Q-to-Welcome-Matt-Stell-August-28)

Now we have the stars, but what about that delicious barbecue? We have that covered, as Buddy's BBQ from Franklin County, Virginia and other local food truck Big D's Barbecue and Ribs will be grilling the night away while the music is flowing (just like the drinks! We will also have beer and wine available for purchase, with proceeds going towards the Salem Rotary Club).

PRESALE TICKETS ARE JUST $8.00

DAY OF EVENT AND GATE PRICE: $12.00

Children 10 years or younger get in FREE!

To purchase tickets, please either visit the Salem Parks and Recreation office at 620 Florida Street, Salem , Virginia 24153

OR you may purchase them through this link:

Brett Sharp and the whole Star Country FM team will be there as well to keep the party going all evening long! Get your tickets before they sell out!

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS:

Comfort Suites at Ridgewood Farms

Pepsi

Budweiser

Salem Rotary Club

Star Country 94.9

Salem Parks & Recreation