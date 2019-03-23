Star Comedy Presents DJ Dangler from LAUGHS ON FOX!

Star City Comedy does it again with another hilarious lineup of stand up comedy in downtown Roanoke!

Join us on Saturday March 23rd for dinner, drinks and laughs on our stage upstairs at Corned Beef and Co. Doors open at 7pm, showtime is 8pm.

This is a non-smoking event and you must be 18 or older to attend. 21 and up to drink. This is a full service dinner show with the entire menu available to enjoy at your table during the show.

Big thanks to our sponsors, Brambleton Computer, Executive Town Car and Limousine and Hilton Garden Inn!

FOR GROUPS OF 8 OR MORE GUESTS, PLEASE EMAIL US AT STARCITYCOMEDY@GMAIL.COM SO WE CAN PREPARE A SECTION FOR YOUR GROUP AT NO CHARGE. THIS IS TO ENSURE LARGER GROUPS CAN SIT TOGETHER AT THE SHOW.

See you for the fun!