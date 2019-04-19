Star City Comedy Presents: Chris Kattan and Friends!

One weekend...4 shows...come enjoy a night of fun with the one and only Chris Kattan from Saturday Night Live! Plus the hilarious Melissa Douty, Johnny Camacho and Nick Guacheta will open the show.

Due to the possibility of adult language and content, discretion is advised.

Friday and Saturday April 19-20, we will be at Charter Hall on the top floor of the historic Roanoke City Market Building. Choose the early show at 7pm or the late show at 9:30. After each show, we will head across the street to 202 Social House where each guest will meet Chris and friends and get a free photo compliments of Sean Hayslett Photography. There is no additional charge for the photo.

Bella Events Catering will offer a delicious All-You-Can-Eat Buffet at each show for $14.99 which includes Pulled Pork BBQ sliders, Italian Bakes Chicken Tenders, Sweet Chili Cocktail Meatballs, Gourmet mac-n-cheese, Southern Green Beans, Assorted Rolls and Two-Bite Desserts! Adult beverages (beer and liquor) will also be available for purchase at the show.

FOR LARGER GROUPS, PLEASE ARRIVE EARLY TO GUARANTEE SEATING WITH YOUR PARTY. IF YOU HAVE A BIG PARTY AND YOU SHOW UP RIGHT AT SHOWTIME, YOU WILL LIKELY BE SPLIT UP HOWEVER IF YOU PURCHASE 8 OR MORE TICKETS IN 1 ORDER, WE WILL SET UP A TABLE FOR YOUR GROUP AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE.

Big thanks to our sponsors: Brambleton Computer, Ginger's Jewelry, StarCityGames.com, One Stop Automotive, Hilton Garden Inn and Bill Meador Insurance Agency. Support our sponsors!