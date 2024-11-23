Star City Half Marathon & 10K

× Expand Virginia Commonwealth Games

Saturday, November 23, 2024

TIME: 8am - Kids Fun Run, 8:15am - Half & 8:30am - 10K

REGISTRATION FEES

Half Marathon (In person)

$70 (until 11:59PM on July 12th)

$80 (July 13th - Nov 21)

$90 (At Packet Pick Up) - If the event fills up, there will be no race day registration available

10K (In person)

$45 (until 11:59PM on July 12th)

$55 (July 13th - Nov 21)

$65 (At Packet Pick Up) - If the event fills up, there will be no race day registration available

Kids 1 Mile Fun Run (In Person)

$20 (not timed, will receive finisher medal and shirt)

Half Marathon (Virtual) - $50*

10K (Virtual) - $40*

* Virtual Race Participants will receive a finisher medal and participant packet (shirt, socks, etc) in the mail (week following the race), but are NOT eligible for age group and overall awards.

VIRTUAL RACE DEADLINE for completion is 11/22/24 at 11:59PM (Submit times through RaceJoy app beginning Nov 1st)

** Get 20% off by going through one of our race ambassadors (they are posting on social media and using #starcityhalf as well as commenting on posts)

Be sure to sign up by Oct 31 to be guaranteed a shirt! Extra shirts will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Socks are on a first come first serve basis.

Race is the 3rd leg of the Roanoke Valley Triple Crown!

PACKET PICK UP

Early Bib Pickup

When: Friday, November 22 from Noon - 6:00 pm

Where: Fleet Feet Roanoke (click for directions)

Race Day Bib Pickup

When: Saturday, November 23 from 6:30 am - 7:30 am

Where: River's Edge Park/Fields - North, off of Reserve Avenue (click for directions)

IF YOU ARE REGISTERED FOR ONE OF THE VIRTUAL RACES, YOUR PACKET WILL BE MAILED TO YOU ON NOVEMBER 25th, Your Items will NOT be at Packet Pick Up.

POST RACE FOOD

Food is on a First come First Serve Basis!

COURSE INFO

Course will begin being taken down at 11:45am, this is based on a 15 minute mile pace.

Half Marathon Course

10K Course

Parking - please park in the Carilion Garage which is across from the Park Entrance.

Food Drive Partnership

For every 7 cans of food donated at the event a Sheetz - FREE Food Card will be earned. No limits per person.

In partnership with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Kroger to help feed local families in need.

CONTESTS

Contests for Mast General Store Gift Certificates, there are 2 contests, so make sure you check out both:

1) Follow, Like and tag friends in the comment of this post to be entered to win one of 5 - $25 gift cards to Mast General Store! Earn one entry for each comment.

2) Best Photo – Tag us in your race/award photos and use the hashtag #starcityhalf to be entered for a $100 gift card!

(Gift cards are for the Roanoke store located at 401 S Jefferson St. Drawings will be held November 20)