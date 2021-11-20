Star City Half Marathon & 10K

“To all of the dedicated participants running in the 2021 Star City Half Marathon and 10K races. We are having a live race this year and look forward to seeing you all finish out the year with a competitive outing. For many of you this race will mark the final leg of the Virginia’s Blue Ridge Triple Crown. Due to the lack of certified personnel, we are unable to safely man the major intersections throughout the city. This year. on the pathway adjacent the soccer fields in the Reserve Ave parking lots. We will run both races out and back on the Greenway keeping with the theme of, “flat and fast”. In 2022 we hope to work with the City of Roanoke on a newly designed course as the certified personnel is replenished to man the necessary intersections. Thank you for understanding and know that safety for our participants is always priority.

The post-race food “A Taste of Roanoke” and awards ceremonies will be held in the Roanoke City Parks & Rec parking lot off Reserve Ave. No public parking will be allowed in these lots to make room for the post-race festival. “Race Joy” will be utilized. The course is listed on the app and can also be found on the website at https://www.commonwealthgames.org/starcity along with the registration and other race information. We thank you for your participation in the long running tradition and we look forward to seeing you in November.

Best wishes,

- Dan Foutz, VAS President