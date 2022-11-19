Star City Half Marathon & 10K
Rivers Edge Sports Complex Reserve Avenue, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Race Results:
TIME: 8:15am - Half & 8:30am - 10K
REGISTRATION FEES
Half Marathon (In person) - $70 (until 11:59PM on July 13th)
$80 (July 14th - Nov 16)
$85 (At Packet Pick Up)
10K (In person) - $45 (until 11:59PM on July 13th)
$55 (July 14th - Nov 16)
$60 (At Packet Pick Up)
Half Marathon (Virtual) - $50*
10K (Virtual) - $40*
* Virtual Race Participants will receive a finisher medal and participant packet (shirt, socks, etc) in the mail, but are NOT eligible for age group and overall awards.
VIRTUAL RACE DEADLINE for completion is 11/17/21 at 11:59PM
** Get 20% off by going through one of our race ambassadors (they are posting on social media and using #starcityhalf as well as commenting on posts)