Star City Half Marathon, 10K and Kids Mile
The Rivers Edge Park Roanoke, Virginia
Virginia Commonwealth Games
Place
River's Edge Park/Fields - North, off of Reserve Avenue
Visit our website for directions - https://commonwealthgames.org/starcity
Description
We’re so excited to be back together for the 2023 race!
New for 2023 - Kids Mile Fun Run!!!
Participants can enjoy the flavors of Roanoke including Duck Donuts, Texas Tavern, Canales and more!
Reminder - POST RACE FOOD is on a First come First Serve Basis!
Registration at Packet Pick Up may not be available if an event is full.
Food Drive Partnership -For every 6 cans of food donated at the event a $10 Dick’s gift certificate will be earned. No limits per person. In partnership with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Kroger to help feed local families in need.
Bib Pickup
Early Bib Pickup
- When: Friday, November 17 from Noon - 6:00 pm
- Where: Fleet Feet Roanoke
Race Day Bib Pickup
- When: Saturday, November 18 from 6:30 am - 7:30 am
- Where: River's Edge Park/Fields - North, off of Reserve Avenue
Course Maps
COURSE INFO
Course will begin being taken down at 11:45am, this is based on a 15 minute mile pace.
The post-race food “A Taste of Roanoke” and awards ceremonies will be held in the Roanoke City Parks & Rec parking lot off Reserve Ave. No public parking will be allowed in these lots to make room for the post-race festival.
Parking - please park in the Carilion Garage which is across from the Park Entrance.