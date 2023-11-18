Star City Half Marathon, 10K and Kids Mile

× Expand Virginia Commonwealth Games

Place

River's Edge Park/Fields - North, off of Reserve Avenue

Visit our website for directions - https://commonwealthgames.org/starcity

Description

We’re so excited to be back together for the 2023 race!

New for 2023 - Kids Mile Fun Run!!!

Participants can enjoy the flavors of Roanoke including Duck Donuts, Texas Tavern, Canales and more!

Reminder - POST RACE FOOD is on a First come First Serve Basis!

Registration at Packet Pick Up may not be available if an event is full.

Food Drive Partnership -For every 6 cans of food donated at the event a $10 Dick’s gift certificate will be earned. No limits per person. In partnership with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Kroger to help feed local families in need.

Bib Pickup

Early Bib Pickup

When: Friday, November 17 from Noon - 6:00 pm

Where: Fleet Feet Roanoke

Race Day Bib Pickup

When: Saturday, November 18 from 6:30 am - 7:30 am

Where: River's Edge Park/Fields - North, off of Reserve Avenue

Course Maps

COURSE INFO

Course will begin being taken down at 11:45am, this is based on a 15 minute mile pace.

Half Marathon | 10K

The post-race food “A Taste of Roanoke” and awards ceremonies will be held in the Roanoke City Parks & Rec parking lot off Reserve Ave. No public parking will be allowed in these lots to make room for the post-race festival.

​​​​​​​Parking - please park in the Carilion Garage which is across from the Park Entrance.