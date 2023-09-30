× Expand Star City Strongfest

Join the Partnership for Community Wellness and The Noke Training as we present the premier Star City StrongFest at Elmwood Park on September 30!

The festival is a free, one-day event in the heart of the City of Roanoke. The day is highlighted by two Strongman competitions featuring athletes from across the world - the 8th annual Star City Strongman and the u90kg Professional Strongman League. The festival will have family activities, wellness-focused exhibitors/vendors, food and FUN! We can't wait to see you there!