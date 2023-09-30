× Expand Credit: Star City Strongman LLC scsf-mobile_ad (5 × 2.834 in) - 1 Free wellness-focused family festival highlighted by Strongman action!

On September 30, Star City StrongFest will bring a NEW experience to Roanoke, presented by Partnership for Community Wellness and The Noke Training!

Throughout Elmwood Park you will find wellness-focused vendors, educational exhibitors, family activities, food and fun! On Elmwood's stage you'll watch feats of strength from amateur athletes in the 8th annual Star City Strongman competition, followed by the Professional Strongman League u90kg World Championships featuring athletes from around the world. All for FREE.

Proceeds benefit the Partnership for Community Wellness. Donations welcome. Please reach out to the event director at starcitystrongman@gmail.com if interested in becoming a vendor, exhibitor, sponsor, volunteer or athlete.