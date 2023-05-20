Star City Sustainability Series: Clearing Up Misconceptions About Forest Management

× Expand Queen Bee Marketing SCSS Logo

This is a FREE program. Dennis will talk about what foresters do, address preconceptions and misconceptions about things like clear cutting, and other forest management practices.

Please meet in the Virginia Western Community College parking lots 14-15, located near McNeil Drive at the southeast edge of the park. https://www.google.com/maps/place/Fishburn+Park/@37.246905,-79.9762883,18.46z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x884d0cf1a5848c25:0x804d118c20ca273f!8m2!3d37.2468508!4d-79.9818226