Star City Sustainability Series: Freshwater Snorkeling

× Expand Queen Bee Marketing SCSS logo

This is a FREE program and is open to people age 18+ (15 or older with parental supervision).

On October 21, 2023 at 2pm, Jason Hill, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, will offer an introduction to freshwater snorkeling including a guided snorkeling experience in local waterways. CVC will provide snorkeling equipment. Please let us know if you are supplying your own equipment. Workshop is limited to 11 participants, so sign up quickly!