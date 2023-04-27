Star City Sustainability Series: Microbiomes of Vineyards and Sustainable Viniculture

Barrel Chest Wine & Beer 4035 Electric Rd., Suite B , Roanoke, Virginia 24018

This is a FREE program, but preregistration is required. Dr. Casandra Hoffman of the University of Virginia will deliver a presentation about environmental impacts on the microbiomes of vineyards and sustainable viniculture. Wine tasting included--21 and over, ID required.

Education & Learning, Workshops
5403455523
