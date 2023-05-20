Star City Sustainability Series Presents: Forestry Management Practices
to
fishburn park 2426 brambleton avenue sw, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
×
Queen Bee Marketing
SCSS logo
This is a FREE program. Dennis will talk about what foresters do, address preconceptions and misconceptions about things like clear cutting, and other forest management practices.
Please meet in the Virginia Western Community College parking lots 14-15, located near McNeil Drive at the southeast edge of the park. https://www.google.com/maps/place/Fishburn+Park/@37.246905,-79.9762883,18.46z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x884d0cf1a5848c25:0x804d118c20ca273f!8m2!3d37.2468508!4d-79.9818226
Info
fishburn park 2426 brambleton avenue sw, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Education & Learning, Outdoor, Workshops