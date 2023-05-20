Star City Sustainability Series Presents: Forestry Management Practices

to

fishburn park 2426 brambleton avenue sw, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

This is a FREE program. Dennis will talk about what foresters do, address preconceptions and misconceptions about things like clear cutting, and other forest management practices.

Please meet in the Virginia Western Community College parking lots 14-15, located near McNeil Drive at the southeast edge of the park. https://www.google.com/maps/place/Fishburn+Park/@37.246905,-79.9762883,18.46z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x884d0cf1a5848c25:0x804d118c20ca273f!8m2!3d37.2468508!4d-79.9818226

Info

fishburn park 2426 brambleton avenue sw, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Education & Learning, Outdoor, Workshops
5403455523
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Star City Sustainability Series Presents: Forestry Management Practices - 2023-05-20 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Star City Sustainability Series Presents: Forestry Management Practices - 2023-05-20 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Star City Sustainability Series Presents: Forestry Management Practices - 2023-05-20 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Star City Sustainability Series Presents: Forestry Management Practices - 2023-05-20 14:00:00 ical