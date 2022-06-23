Star City Sustainability Society Series Family Fishing Night

× Expand Clean Valley Council SCSS June 2022 SCSS Family Fishing night

Family Fishing Night

Presenter: Aaron Conover

Director, Norton Outdoor Adventures

Learn about fishing from Aaron Conover! Fishing supplies will be provided for use during the workshop. All ages welcome (parent or guardian must be present with any participants under the age of 18).

About Aaron:

Aaron Conover is the Director of Norton Outdoor Adventures at Ferrum College and also teaches Recreation and Ecotourism courses there. He has over thirty years of professional outdoor adventure experience. Aaron is an avid fisherman and fly fishing instructor that enjoys sharing the skills and techniques that can help youth, adults and families spend time on the water together.