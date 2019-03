The Star City Ukulele Circle presents an afternoon workshop with ukulele wizard Lil' Rev. The workshop will be held in the Training Theater of Jefferson Center, from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

Following the workshop, join the Star City Ukulele Circle for a concert by Lil' Rev.

Lil' Rev is a world-class entertainer and stewart of vintage song and lore. Performing with ukulele, harmonica, mandolin, guitar and banjo, Rev has an unmatched repertoire of both traditional and original song, poetry, storytelling and humor. Audiences will sing-along, clap, laugh, and maybe even shed a tear at a Lil' Rev performance.

Both entertainer and educator, Rev is renowned as one of the preeminent ukulele instructors and performers in the nation with seven instructional books to his credit.