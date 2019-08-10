Star City Urban Music Festival
Elmwood Park Amphitheater 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Star City Urban Music Festival: Starring EU, Doing "Da Butt"
- Other Acts to include: The Stone City Band Performing The Rick James Hits,
- Norman Connors, You Are My Starship
_ Cold Drank, Southern Soul Artist
- J-Dot, R&B Newest and Hottest Vocalist
- Orry E, Hip Hop Newest Sensation
- Balla G, Reegae‘s General
Summer Musical Festival: Live Entertainment, DJ, Vendors, Food, Drinks ect...
FREE ADMITTANCE: CHILDREN (12 YEARS OLD AND YOUNGER) WITH PARENTAL ESCORT
RAIN OR SHINE
Info
